04.07.2024 07:37:44

Australia Trade Surplus Declines In May

(RTTNews) - Australia's trade surplus declined in May as the growth in imports exceeded the increase in exports, official data showed on Thursday.

The trade surplus fell to A$5.77 billion in May from A$6.03 billion in April, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said. The surplus was expected to fall to A$6.2 billion. In the same period last year, the trade balance posted a surplus of A$10.79 billion.

Exports posted a monthly growth of 2.8 percent driven by shipment of metal ores and minerals. At the same time, imports advanced 3.9 percent underpinned by fuels and lubricants.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Arbeitsmarktbericht im Fokus: ATX und DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt ziehen am Freitag an. Die asiatischen Indizes geben am Freitag nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen