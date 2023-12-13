Australia Unemployment Data Due On Thursday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Thursday release jobless figures for November, headlining a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

The unemployment rate is expected to rise to 3.8 percent from 3.7 percent in October, while the Australian economy is tipped to add 10,000 jobs following the gain of 55,000 in the previous month. The participation rate is seen at 66.9 percent, easing from 67.0 percent a month earlier.

Japan will provide October data for core machine orders, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 0.5 percent on month and 5.1 percent on year after rising 1.4 percent on month and falling 2.2 percent on year in September.

New Zealand will see Q3 figures for gross domestic product, with forecasts anticipating a gain of 0.2 percent on quarter and 0.5 percent on year. That follows the 0.9 percent quarterly increase and the 1.8 percent yearly gain in the three months prior.

Singapore will release Q3 numbers for unemployment; in the previous three months, the jobless rate was 2.0 percent.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority will wrap up its monetary policy proceedings and announce its decision on interest rates; the HKMA is expected to keep its benchmark lending rate steady at 5.75 percent. Hong Kong also will see Q3 figures for producer prices and industrial production; in Q2, they were down 0.2 percent on year and up 2.7 percent on year.

The central bank in Taiwan will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates; the bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 1.875 percent.