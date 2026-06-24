Australia Unemployment Data Due On Thursday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Thursday release May figures for unemployment, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

The jobless rate is expected to tick down to 4.4 percent from 4.5 percent in April, with an expected increase of 31,200 jobs following the loss of 18,600 jobs in the previous month. The participation rate is pegged at 66.8 percent, up from 66.7 percent a month earlier.

Japan will see April results for its leading and coincident indexes. The leading index is expected to add 0.5 percent on month, down from 0.8 percent in March. The coincident is tipped to rise 1.1 percent, up from 0.2 percent in the previous month.

Hong Kong will provide May numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In April, imports were up 44.4 percent on month and exports jumped 42.9 percent for a trade deficit of HKD29.5 billion.

Thailand is scheduled release May numbers for imports, exports and trade balance sometime this week; in April, imports were up 45.0 percent and exports climbed an annual 23.1 percent for a trade deficit of $10.020 billion.