Australia Unemployment Data Due On Thursday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Thursday release September data for unemployment, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The jobless rate is expected to hold steady at 4.6 percent, with the addition of 20.0K jobs following the addition of 39.5K in August.

South Korea will provide September figures for imports, exports and trade balance; in August, imports jumped 26.0 percent on year and exports surged an annual 83.5 percent for a trade surplus of $49.85 billion.

Japan will see August numbers for core machinery orders, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 2.2 percent on month and 15.7 percent on year. That follows the 3.7 percent monthly decline and the 11.2 percent yearly gain in July.