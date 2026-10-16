Austria Inflation Confirmed At 4-month High

(RTTNews) - Austria's consumer price inflation accelerated as estimated initially in September to the highest level in four months amid higher fuel and heating oil prices, the latest data from Statistics Austria showed on Friday.

The consumer price index climbed 3.6 percent year-over-year in September, faster than the 3.2 percent increase in August. That was in line with the flash data published on October 2. Moreover, this was the highest inflation rate since May, when prices rose 3.7 percent.

The rise in inflation was driven by higher energy prices, led by fuel and heating oil. As a result, inflation in transportation quickened to 10.0 percent from 7.8 percent. Similarly, costs for housing and utilities grew at a faster pace of 4.2 percent versus 3.3 percent a month ago. The price index for food, tobacco, and alcohol, on the other hand, increased by just 0.4 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.2 percent in September, as estimated.

The EU measure of inflation, the harmonized index of consumer prices, rose 3.6 percent annually in September, faster than the 2.9 percent increase in August.