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01.07.2026 15:55:05

Austria Inflation Eases To 3.2% In June

(RTTNews) - Austria's consumer price inflation moderated in June from a 5-month high in the previous month, flash data from Statistics Austria showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index climbed 3.2 percent year-over-year in June, slower than the 3.7 percent increase in May.

The downward trend in inflation was largely due to the price developments in energy, where the annual price growth eased notably to 5.4 percent from 9.8 percent amid less upward pressure from fuel and heating oil.

Inflation based on food, beverages, and tobacco also softened to 1.5 percent from 2.2 percent. Prices for industrial goods also rose at a slower pace of 1.1 percent versus 1.3 percent in May.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained flat.

The EU measure of inflation, the harmonized index of consumer prices, grew 3.2 percent annually, while it stayed unchanged since May.

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