Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1528
 EUR
0,0001
0,01 %
EUR - GBP
07.01.2026 14:39:15

Austria Inflation Eases To 3.8%

(RTTNews) - Austria's consumer price inflation moderated in December and came in below 4.0 percent for the first time in five months, a flash estimate from Statistics Austria showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index climbed 3.8 percent year-over-year in December, slower than the 4.0 percent increase in November.

Nonetheless, the inflation rate is well above the European Central Bank's stability target of 2.0 percent.

The slowdown in inflation was mainly due to developments in energy costs, with the annual price growth easing to 9.0 percent in December from 10.9 percent in November.

Inflation based on services moderated marginally to 4.4 percent from 4.5 percent, and prices for food, tobacco, and alcohol were 4.1 percent more expensive.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 0.4 percent.

The EU measure of the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose at a slightly slower rate of 3.9 percent versus a 4.0 percent increase in October. Monthly, the HICP increased 0.6 percent.

04.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 1
04.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 1: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
03.01.26 KW 1: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien

ATX und DAX schließen stabil -- Asiens Börsen am Donnerstag letztlich leichter
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendierten seitwärts. Der Dow legt am Donnerstag etwas zu. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag abwärts.
