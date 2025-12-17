Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1395
 EUR
-0,0030
-0,26 %
EUR - GBP
17.12.2025 10:08:07

Austria Inflation Revised Down To 4.0%

(RTTNews) - Austria's consumer price inflation held steady in November, revised from a slight increase estimated initially, the latest data from Statistics Austria showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index climbed 4.0 percent year-over-year in November, the same as in October. In the flash estimate, the rate of increase was 4.1 percent.

Moreover, the inflation rate is well above the European Central Bank's stability target of 2.0 percent.

The strongest price drivers in November were household energy and services, along with fuel, Manuela Lenk, Director General of Statistics at Statistics Austria, said.

Costs for housing and utilities grew 6.6 percent from last year, and those for food and non-alcoholic beverages were 3.6 percent more expensive, and transport charges showed an increase of 2.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 0.3 percent, revised downwardly from 0.4 percent.

The EU measure of the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, also rose at a stable pace of 4.0 percent yearly in November. In the flash estimate, it was 4.1 percent.

14.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 50
14.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 50: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
13.12.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
13.12.25 KW 50: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
12.12.25 KW 50: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen geben nach -- ATX letztlich kaum verändert -- DAX schließt unter 24.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte am Mittwoch seitwärts, während der deutsche Leitindex Verluste einsteckte. An der Wall Street geht es abwärts. In Fernost dominierten die Bullen das Börsengeschehen.
