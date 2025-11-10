Austria Production Index Contracts 1.7%

(RTTNews) - Austria's production index declined in September as both the industrial and construction sectors logged decreases, Statistics Austria reported Monday.

The production index fell 1.7 percent year-over-year in September, in contrast to the 0.8 percent increase in August.

Industrial production dropped 1.3 percent, and construction output was down 3.1 percent in September.

The yearly fall was primarily driven by an 8.6 percent fall in consumer durable goods and an 8.0 percent drop in energy output. Capital goods output also decreased by 5.1 percent.

Meanwhile, intermediate goods production showed an increase of 5.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, the decline in the production index eased to 0.9 percent from 2.7 percent in August.