Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1330
 EUR
-0,0022
-0,19 %
EUR - GBP
10.11.2025 16:02:19

Austria Production Index Contracts 1.7%

(RTTNews) - Austria's production index declined in September as both the industrial and construction sectors logged decreases, Statistics Austria reported Monday.

The production index fell 1.7 percent year-over-year in September, in contrast to the 0.8 percent increase in August.

Industrial production dropped 1.3 percent, and construction output was down 3.1 percent in September.

The yearly fall was primarily driven by an 8.6 percent fall in consumer durable goods and an 8.0 percent drop in energy output. Capital goods output also decreased by 5.1 percent.

Meanwhile, intermediate goods production showed an increase of 5.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, the decline in the production index eased to 0.9 percent from 2.7 percent in August.

Ende des US-Shutdowns in Sicht: ATX letztlich mit Rückenwind -- DAX schließlich erneut mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich höher
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt waren Gewinne zu sehen. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigte sich ebenfalls mit Aufschlägen. Die US-Börsen notieren zur Wochenmitte auf unterschiedlichem Terrain. In Fernost ging es mehrheitlich leicht aufwärts.
