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10.08.2026 16:41:44

Austria Production Index Remains Flat In June

(RTTNews) - Austria's production index remained unchanged for the second straight month in June, data from Statistics Austria showed on Monday.

The production index, which combines industry and construction, stalled in June, the same as in May. In April, the index showed a slight increase of 0.1 percent.

A 5.6 percent growth in construction output was offset by a 1.5 percent fall in the industrial sector.

Among the main industrial groupings, production of consumer durables and intermediate goods expanded 12.4 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively compared to last year. On the other hand, consumer non-durables production was 7.0 percent lower, and energy goods output contracted 4.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, the production index rebounded 0.5 percent after falling 0.3 percent in May.

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