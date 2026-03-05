Austrian Economy Stagnates In Q4

(RTTNews) - Austria's economy stalled in the final quarter of 2025, revised from an expansion estimated initially, the latest data from Statistics Austria showed on Thursday.

Gross domestic product remained flat in the fourth quarter, following a downwardly revised 0.3 percent increase in the third quarter. In the flash estimate, which was released by the WIFO economic institute on January 30, GDP showed an increase of 0.2 percent.

On the expenditure side, household consumption rose 0.2 percent, while government consumption dropped by 0.4 percent, which was the first decline in two years. Gross fixed capital formation, or investments, fell 2.1 percent.

The net foreign demand contributed somewhat positively since exports fell slower than imports, with the former falling 0.1 percent and the latter 0.7 percent.

On a yearly basis, GDP expanded at a slower pace of 0.6 percent, revised from 0.7 percent, following a 1.1 percent growth in the third quarter.

During the year 2025, the Austrian economy grew 0.6 percent compared to 2024, the agency said.