(RTTNews) - Austria's manufacturing activity expanded at the slowest pace in four months in November, survey results from S&P Global showed Thursday.

The UniCredit Bank Austria manufacturing purchasing managers' index dropped to 54.2 in November from October's 53-month high of 55.9. Nonetheless, a reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.

Among components, both output and new orders grew at slower rates in November. There was also a notable fall in export orders, while employment rose for the fourth straight month. The pace of job creation was the quickest since January 2023 amid growing pressure on operating capacity.

On the price front, input price inflation remained sharp due to higher costs for energy, electronic components, raw materials, and transportation. However, the cost inflation eased slightly since October. Meanwhile, selling price inflation accelerated to a 5-month high in November.

Looking ahead, firms remained confident about output expectations over the next twelve months, as they are optimistic about future market conditions, plans to drive growth through new products, entry into new markets, and increased sales efforts.