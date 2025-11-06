Euro - Britische Pfund

0,8812
 GBP
0,0018
0,21 %
GBP - EUR
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
>
06.11.2025 13:19:52

Bank Of England Keeps Rate Unchanged

(RTTNews) - The Bank of England decided to hold the interest rate in a tight vote on Thursday and signaled that the rate will follow a gradual downward path if disinflation process continues.

The Monetary Policy Committee, led by Governor Andrew Bailey, voted 5-4 to maintain the bank rate at 4.00 percent.

The central bank had reduced the rate five times since August 2024, which is now at its lowest since early 2023.

The majority of members placed greater weight on risks of persistence in inflation, requiring more prolonged monetary policy restriction.

Meanwhile, four members voted to cut the rate by 25 basis points to 3.75 percent. The extent of further reductions will depend on the evolution of the outlook for inflation, the bank said. "If progress on disinflation continues, Bank Rate is likely to continue on a gradual downward path," the BoE added.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.11.25 Oktober 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
02.11.25 KW 44: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Oktober 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
01.11.25 Oktober 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
01.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX fester -- DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt steigt am Freitag, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt sich abwärts bewegt. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenende nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen