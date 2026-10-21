|
21.10.2026 12:21:40
Belgian Consumer Confidence Falls To 18-month Low
(RTTNews) - Households in Belgium expressed a more pessimistic attitude in October, and the confidence level weakened to the lowest level in one-and-a-half years, the National Bank of Belgium said on Wednesday.
The consumer sentiment index dropped to -13.0 in October from -10.0 in the previous month. Further, this was the lowest reading since April 2025, when it was -14.0.
The sub-index measuring the expected economic situation in the country over the next twelve months weakened to -44 from -41. Households' saving capacity eased, with the respective index falling further to 18 in October from 20 in September.
Similarly, the outlook regarding the financial situation of consumers over the next year worsened, with the corresponding index falling to -7.0 from -2.0. Unemployment fears among consumers intensified, and the index rose to 19.0 in October from 16.0 a month ago.
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX sackt letztlich kräftig ab -- DAX beendet Handel leichter -- Wall Street schließlich uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen sinken schließlich deutlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es deutlich abwärts, während sich auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt im Minus bewegte. Die Wall Street notierte uneins. An den Börsen in Asien ging es am Donnerstag nach unten.