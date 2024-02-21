Euro - Lew - Kurs (EUR - BGN)
Belgium Consumer Confidence Deteriorates In February
(RTTNews) - Belgian consumer confidence weakened to a four-month low in February, the National Bank of Belgium said on Wednesday.
The consumer sentiment index posted -5.0 in February, down from -2.0 in January. A similar lower reading was last seen in October.
All components of the index contributed to the decline, except consumer expectations for unemployment.
Consumers' opinion on the general economic situation fell to -19 from -14. The index measuring financial situation of households slid to -3 from -1. Likewise, the index for savings of households plunged to 13 from 21.
Meanwhile, fears of an increase in unemployment over the coming twelve months subsided. The corresponding index posted 10 compared to 14 in January.
