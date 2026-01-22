Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1486
 EUR
0,0001
0,01 %
EUR - GBP
22.01.2026 12:24:44

Belgium Consumer Confidence Strongest Since 2021

(RTTNews) - Confidence among Belgian consumers turned positive in January as their saving capacity improved amid easing unemployment concerns, the National Bank of Belgium said on Thursday.

The consumer sentiment index rose to 4.0 in January from -1.0 in the previous month. Moreover, this was the highest reading since October 2021.

The index measuring the saving capacity of households strengthened to 26 from 20. The financial situation of households remained slightly less negative in January, with the index rising to -2 from -3 in December.

The survey also revealed that concerns regarding unemployment declined sharply to -20 from -9. Meanwhile, the general economic situation in the country weakened slightly as the respective index fell from -28 to -29.

Asiens Börsen höher
Am Freitag bewegen sich die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes auf grünem Terrain.
