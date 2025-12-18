|
18.12.2025 13:41:59
Belgium Consumer Confidence Weakens In December
(RTTNews) - Consumer sentiment in Belgium worsened in December after strengthening in the previous month, survey data from the National Bank of Belgium showed on Thursday.
The consumer confidence index fell to -1.0 from 2.0 in November.
All sub-components decreased in December, with a sharp downturn seen in households' savings intentions.
Consumers' expectations regarding the economic situation in Belgium for the next 12 months worsened in December, with the index falling to -28 from -26.
The index reflecting the jobless fears for the next 12 months rose slightly to -9 from 10.
The sub-index for expectations on the personal financial situation weakened to -3 from 0. Households' savings intentions decreased notably as the corresponding sub-index fell to 20 from 26.
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB-Entscheid und US-Inflationsdaten: ATX schließt etwas höher -- DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- Wall Street freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schließlich uneins
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Donnerstag leicht aufwärts. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt wurden Gewinne verzeichnet. Die Wall Street notiert teils deutlich im Plus. An den Börsen in Asien ging es am Donnerstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.