Belgium Consumers More Pessimistic In April
(RTTNews) - Belgian consumer confidence weakened and remained negative for the fourth straight month in April, the National Bank of Belgium said on Monday.
The consumer sentiment index dropped to -6.0 in April from -5.0 in the previous month.
The slump in confidence is limited, despite a clear deterioration in employment expectations, the survey said.
Consumers' opinion on the general economic situation stayed negative in April, though it improved somewhat to -18 from -20.
The index measuring the financial situation of households rose slightly to -1 from -2. Likewise, the index for savings among households climbed to 18 from 17.
Fears of a rise in unemployment over the coming twelve months increased. The corresponding index posted 24 compared to 17 in March.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErholung setzt sich fort: ATX stabil -- DAX nahe 18.000er Marke -- Märkte in Asien mehrheitlich im Plus
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich stabil, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeitweise die Marke von 18.000 Punkten zurückerobert. Am Dienstag tendieren die asiatischen Indizes derweil in unterschiedliche Richtungen.