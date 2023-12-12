Brazil Inflation Eases Further To 4.68%

(RTTNews) - Brazil's consumer price inflation eased for the second straight month in November to the lowest level in three months, figures from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, or IBGE, showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index climbed 4.68 percent year-over-year in November, following a 4.82 percent rise in October. Economists had expected inflation to moderate to 4.70 percent.

Transport charges grew at a slower rate pace of 6.85 percent annually in November, compared to a 7.44 percent rise a month ago. The deceleration was attributed to a slowdown in motor fuel costs.

Costs for food and drinks rose only 0.57 percent, while those for health and personal care grew notably by 7.91 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.28 percent in November, following a 0.24 percent rise in the previous month. The expected increase was 0.3 percent.