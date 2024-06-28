|
28.06.2024 16:15:06
Brazil Jobless Rate Falls To 7.1%
(RTTNews) - Brazil's unemployment rate decreased in the three months ending May, figures from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, or IBGE, showed on Friday.
The jobless rate dropped to 7.1 percent in the March-May period from 7.5 percent in the February-April period.
This was the lowest unemployment rate for a quarter ending in January since 2015, when it was 6.9 percent.
In the corresponding period last year, the unemployment rate was 8.3 percent.
The number of unemployed people was 7.8 million, falling by 8.8 percent, or 751,000 people, compared to the previous quarter.
