Brazil Jobless Rate Falls To 7.5%

(RTTNews) - Brazil's unemployment rate decreased in the three months ending April, figures from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, or IBGE, showed on Wednesday.

The jobless rate dropped to 7.5 percent in the February-April period from 7.6 percent in the November-January period.

This was the lowest unemployment rate for a quarter ending in April since 2014, when it was 7.2 percent.

In the corresponding period last year, the unemployment rate was 8.5 percent.

The number of unemployed people was 8.2 million, not much change over the previous three-month period, while it fell by 9.7 percent, or 882,000 people, compared to last year.