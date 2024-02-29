Brazil Jobless Rate Stable At 7.6%

(RTTNews) - Brazil's unemployment rate held steady in the three months ending January, figures from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, or IBGE, showed on Thursday.

The jobless rate stood at 7.6 percent in the November-January period, the same as in the August-October period.

In the corresponding period last year, the unemployment rate was 8.4 percent.

The number of unemployed people was 8.3 million, remained stable in the quarter, and fell by 7.8 percent, or 703,000 people, compared to last year.

The employment rate was 57.3 percent, up marginally from 57.2 percent in the previous three-month period.