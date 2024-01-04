Brazil Producer Prices Fall 0.43%

(RTTNews) - Brazil's producer prices decreased for the first time in four months in November, figures from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, or IBGE, showed on Thursday.

The producer price index dropped 0.43 percent month-over-month in November, reversing a 1.07 percent rise in the previous month.

Compared to November, mining and quarrying industry prices declined the most by 7.09 percent, and those for transport equipment slid by 2.11 percent.

On a yearly basis, producer prices fell 6.09 percent in November versus a 6.18 percent decrease seen a month ago.