Brazil Producer Prices Rise 0.06%

(RTTNews) - Brazil's producer prices increased for the first time in four months in February, figures from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, or IBGE, showed on Tuesday.

The producer price index rose 0.06 percent month-over-month in February, reversing a 0.24 percent fall in the previous month.

Among major economic categories, prices in the durable consumer goods segment increased by 0.21 percent, while those in the capital goods sector dropped by 1.05 percent.

On a yearly basis, producer prices fell 5.16 percent in February versus a 5.46 percent decrease seen a month ago.