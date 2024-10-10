Brazil Retail Sales Fall 0.3% In August

(RTTNews) - Brazil's retail sales decreased less than expected in August after rebounding in the previous month, figures from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, or IBGE, showed on Thursday.

Retail sales dropped 0.3 percent month-on-month in August, reversing a 0.6 percent rise in July.

A 5.2 percent sales fall in vehicles and motorcycles, parts and pieces largely influenced the overall decline in August.

The volume of sales of furniture and appliances slid by 1.6 percent monthly in August, and those of other articles for personal and domestic use declined by 3.9 percent.

Considering extended retail trade, which includes vehicles, motorcycles, parts and pieces, construction materials, and wholesale of food products, beverages, and tobacco, sales volume contracted by 0.8 percent compared to the prior month.

On a yearly basis, retail sales growth improved to 5.1 percent in August from 4.6 percent in the previous month.