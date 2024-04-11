|
11.04.2024 15:26:20
Brazil Retail Sales Unexpectedly Rise 1.0%
(RTTNews) - Brazil's retail sales expanded for the second straight month in February, figures from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, or IBGE, showed on Thursday.
Retail sales rose 1.0 percent month-on-month in February, though slower than the 2.8 percent rebound in January, which was the fastest growth since May 2022. Meanwhile, economists had expected a 1.0 percent decline in sales.
The volume of sales of pharmaceutical articles, medicine, and perfumery surged 9.9 percent monthly in February, while those of fuels and lubricants dropped by 2.7 percent.
On a yearly basis, retail sales growth accelerated to a 33-month high of 8.2 percent in February, up from 4.0 percent a month ago. The expected increase was 3.3 percent.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUneinheitlicher Ausklang einer durchwachsenen Woche: ATX geht mit Gewinnen, DAX mit Abschlägen ins Wochenende -- Wall Street knickt ein -- Asiatische Börsen beenden Handel mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte am Freitag zu, während sich der deutsche Leitindex abwärts orientierte. Die Wall Street präsentiert sich am Freitag schwächer. Die asiatischen Anleger zeigten sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche eher in schlechter Stimmung.