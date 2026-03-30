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30.03.2026 14:41:46

Bulgaria Inflation Rises To 3.9%

(RTTNews) - Bulgaria's consumer price inflation increased for the first time in six months in March, flash data from the National Statistical Institute showed on Monday.

The consumer price index, or CPI, climbed 3.9 percent year-over-year in March, faster than the 3.3 percent rise in February.

The rise in inflation was largely driven by a 4.2 percent rebound in transportation costs. The annual price growth in housing and utilities accelerated to 4.1 percent from 3.6 percent. Meanwhile, inflation based on food and non-alcoholic beverages eased to 3.7 percent from 3.9 percent, and clothing and footwear prices remained flat.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.1 percent.

The EU measure of inflation, the harmonized index of consumer prices, rose at a faster pace of 2.6 percent annually in March versus a 2.1 percent increase in February.

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