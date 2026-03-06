Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1548
 EUR
0,0046
0,40 %
EUR - GBP
06.03.2026 15:39:34

Bulgaria Q4 GDP Growth Eases Less Than Estimated

(RTTNews) - Bulgaria's economic growth moderated less than initially estimated in the final quarter of 2025, a flash report from the statistical office showed on Friday.

Gross domestic product advanced a seasonally adjusted 3.0 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter, slightly slower than the 3.1 percent increase in the previous quarter. In the flash estimate, the rate of expansion was 2.9 percent.

The expenditure breakdown showed that net foreign demand was not favorable as imports surged 11.1 percent amid only a 0.2 percent increase in exports. Meanwhile, gross fixed capital formation grew 12.4 percent, and final consumption expenditure advanced by 8.7 percent.

On a quarterly basis, GDP showed an increase of 0.8 percent versus an increase of 0.7 percent in the third quarter, as estimated.

