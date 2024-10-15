Bulgarian Inflation Slows To 1.2%, Lowest In 3-1/2 Years

(RTTNews) - Bulgaria's consumer price inflation eased further in September to the lowest level in three-and-a-half years, data from the National Statistical Institute showed on Tuesday.

The consumers' price index, or CPI, climbed 1.2 percent year-over-year in September, slower than the 2.1 percent rise in August.

The latest inflation was the lowest since March 2021, when prices had risen 0.6 percent.

Transport costs declined at a faster pace of 4.7 percent annually in September, and those for communication dropped by 4.4 percent. Clothing and footwear costs were 2.3 percent cheaper.

Meanwhile, the annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages rose slightly to 2.4 percent from 2.3 percent. Utility and housing costs grew 2.7 percent from last year.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices declined 1.0 percent in September, reversing a 0.1 percent increase in the prior month.

EU-harmonised inflation moderated to 1.5 percent in September from 2.4 percent in August. Month-on-month, the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, fell 1.1 percent.