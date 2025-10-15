Britische Pfund - Chinesischer Renminbi Yuan

9,5104
 CNY
0,0025
0,03 %
CNY - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
>
15.10.2025 14:40:10

China Bank Lending Increases Sharply

(RTTNews) - China's bank lending increased notably in September due to seasonal factors, data from the People's Bank of China showed on Wednesday.

New yuan loans rose to CNY 1.29 trillion from CNY 590 billion in August. Nonetheless, lending was below economists' forecast of CNY 1.47 trillion.

At the end of September, total social financing increased to CNY 3.53 trillion, data showed.

The broad money supply, M2, registered an annual growth of 8.4 percent in September. Data released earlier in the day showed that consumer prices declined by more-than-expected 0.3 percent in September on weaker domestic demand and oversupply, and producer prices remained in deflationary pressures for the 36th straight month.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

12.10.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 41
12.10.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 41: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
11.10.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
11.10.25 KW 41: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
10.10.25 KW 41: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Berichtssaison nimmt Fahrt auf: ATX fester -- DAX wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich freundlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich zur Wochenmitte in Grün. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegt sich seitwärts. Die größten Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Mittwoch positive Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen