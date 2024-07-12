Britische Pfund - Chinesischer Renminbi Yuan - Kurs (GBP - CNY)
12.07.2024 07:00:10
China Exports Rise More Than Forecast
(RTTNews) - China's exports increased more than expected in June but imports fell unexpectedly, official data showed on Friday.
Exports posted an annual growth of 8.6 percent in June, following May's 7.6 percent increase. Shipments were forecast to climb 8.0 percent.
Imports dropped 2.3 percent annually, in contrast to the 1.8 percent increase in May. Economists had forecast an expansion of 2.8 percent.
As a result, the trade surplus surged to $99 billion from $82.6 billion in the prior month. This was well above economists' forecast of $85.0 billion.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel freundlich -- Neue Rekorde an der Wall Street -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt beendeten die Sitzung am Freitag auf grünem Terrain. Die Wall Street verbuchte Gewinne. Die Märkte in Fernost fanden zum Wochenende keine gemeinsame Richtung.