Britische Pfund - Chinesischer Renminbi Yuan - Kurs (GBP - CNY)
|
18.03.2024 05:29:36
China Industrial Output Grows More Than Expected
(RTTNews) - China industrial production grew more than expected in the January to February period, data released by the National Bureau of Statistics revealed Monday.
Industrial output posted an increase of 7.0 percent in the January to February period, faster than the 6.8 percent rise in December. Output was forecast to grow moderately by 5.0 percent.
At the same time, retail sales increased 5.5 percent in the January to February period from the previous year. This was the slower the 7.4 percent increase in December but well above economists' forecast of 5.2 percent.
Fixed asset investment expanded 4.2 percent in the first two months of the year from the prior year. Economists had forecast an increase of 3.2 percent.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStart der Woche der Notenbanken: ATX schließt freundlich -- US-Börsen gehen stärker in den Feierabend -- DAX letztlich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen beenden den Handel mit Aufschlägen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Montag in der Gewinnzone, während sich der deutsche Leitindex kaum bewegte. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich am Montag fester. Zum Wochenstart ging es für die asiatischen Indizes aufwärts.