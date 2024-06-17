17.06.2024 05:16:21

China Industrial Output Rises 5.6% On Month In May

(RTTNews) - Industrial production in China was up 5.6 percent on year in May, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday - well shy of forecasts for an increase of 6.2 percent and slowing sharply from 6.7 percent in April.

The bureau also said that retail sales rose an annual 3.7 percent - beating expectations for an increase of 3.0 percent and accelerating from 2.3 percent in the previous month.

Fixed asset investment was up 4.0 percent on year, missing forecasts for 4.2 percent - which would have been unchanged.

The jobless rate came in at 5.0 percent, unchanged and in line with expectations.

