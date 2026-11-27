(RTTNews) - China's industrial profits increased notably in October driven by higher demand for tech products, data published by the National Bureau of Statistics revealed on Friday.

Industrial profits registered an annual growth of 20.1 percent in October, marking the fastest growth in five months. This compared with a 14.4 percent increase posted in September.

For the January to October period, industrial profits advanced 16.0 percent from the same period last year.

Data showed that profit gains were concentrated in technology-related sectors, while consumer-facing manufacturers and construction companies logged losses during the period.