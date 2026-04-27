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27.04.2026 06:37:19

China Industrial Profits Rise Notably

(RTTNews) - China's industrial profits increased notably in the first quarter, despite challenges posed by geopolitical tensions, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.

Industrial profits logged an annual growth of 15.5 percent in the January to March period. Profits had increased 15.2 percent in the first two months of the year. In March alone, industrial profits increased 15.8 percent from the same period last year, data revealed.

Profits at China's industrial firms posted growth despite the war in the Middle East pushing up global oil prices and raw material costs.

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