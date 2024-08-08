China Inflation Data Due On Friday

(RTTNews) - China will on Friday release July figures for consumer and producer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Consumer prices are expected to add 0.3 percent both on month and on year after sinking 0.2 percent on month and rising 0.2 percent on year in June. Producer prices are seen lower by an annual 0.9 percent after slipping 0.8 percent in the previous month.

Japan will provide July figures for its M money stock, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 1.6 percent on year - up from 1.5 percent in June.

Malaysia will see June data for industrial production and unemployment; in May, production was up 2.4 percent on year and the jobless rate was 3.3 percent.

Indonesia will release June numbers for retail sales; in May, sales rose 2.1 percent on year.

Finally, the markets in Singapore are closed on Friday for the National Day holiday and will re-open on Monday.