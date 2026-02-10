10.02.2026 23:29:38

China Inflation Data Due On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - China will on Wednesday release January figures for consumer and producer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Consumer prices are tipped to add 0.2 percent on month and 0.4 percent on year after rising 0.2 percent on month and 0.8 percent on year in December. Producer prices are seen lower by an annual 1.5 percent after dropping 1.9 percent in the previous month.

Australia will see Q4 data for home loans; in the three months prior, loans were up 4.7 percent.

South Korea will provide January unemployment data; in December, the jobless rate was 4.0 percent.

Malaysia will release December data for unemployment; in November, the jobless rate was 2.9 percent.

Finally, the markets in Japan are closed on Wednesday for National Founding Day and will re-open on Thursday.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX leichter erwartet -- DAX vorbörslich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt dürfte sich vor dem Wochenende schwächer zeigen. Der deutsche Leitindex wird ohne grosse Ausschläge erwartet. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes verbuchen am Freitag Verluste.
