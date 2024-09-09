09.09.2024 03:43:58

China Inflation Rises 0.6% On Year In August

(RTTNews) - Consumer prices in China were up 0.6 percent on year in August, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday.

That was up from 0.5 percent in July, although shy of forecasts for 0.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, inflation rose 0.4 percent - again shy of expectations for 0.5 percent, which would have been unchanged.

The bureau also said that producer prices dropped 1.8 percent on year versus expectations for a decline of 1.4 percent following the 0.8 percent drop a month earlier.

