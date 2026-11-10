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10.11.2026 10:57:21

China Logs Strong Export Growth In October

(RTTNews) - China's exports and imports logged double-digit growth in October, data from the customs office revealed Tuesday.

In Chinese Yuan terms, exports grew 28.7 percent year-on-year in October, and imports were 34.7 percent higher.

During the first ten months of 2026, both exports and imports advanced by 17.6 percent and 23.6 percent, respectively, compared to the same period a year ago. Total trade with ASEAN expanded 24.2 percent, and that with the EU increased 8.5 percent, data showed.

In dollar terms, exports surged 35.2 percent annually in October, and imports also grew sharply 41.6 percent.

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