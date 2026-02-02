Britische Pfund - Chinesischer Renminbi Yuan

9,5117
 CNY
-0,0089
-0,09 %
CNY - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
CNY/GBP
>
02.02.2026 06:45:10

China Manufacturing Activity Expands

(RTTNews) - China's manufacturing activity logged a slightly faster growth in January on higher production and new orders, survey data published by S&P Global showed on Monday.

The RatingDog factory Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 50.3 in January from 50.1 in December.

A score above 50.0 indicates expansion. Although the score remained close to neutral, the index signaled the fastest growth in three months.

Production increased at a faster pace in January, underpinned by rising new business inflows. There was a fresh rise in new export orders largely reflecting increased demand from Southeast Asia.

Manufacturers lifted their staffing levels for the first time in three months in January. Increased workforce capacity and better efficiency helped to reduce outstanding workloads.

Purchasing activity increased as manufacturers purchased additional raw materials and semi-finished goods to meet business requirement. Stocks of finished goods continued to fall as finished goods were shipped out for order fulfillment.

Average input prices continued to rise in January. The rate of input cost inflation was the highest since last September. Manufacturers raised their factory gate charges for the first time since November 2024.

Finally, business confidence remained positive as firms were generally hopeful that the introduction of new products and business growth plans would help to support sales and production growth in the coming twelve months.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

07:52 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Januar 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
07:45 Januar 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 5
01.02.26 KW 5: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 5: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schwächer erwartet -- DAX vorbörslicher leichter -- Asiens Börsen rutschen ab
Am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt dürfte es zu Monatsbeginn nach abwärts gehen. In Fernost geht es zum Wochenstart deutlich nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen