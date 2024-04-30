30.04.2024 03:41:16

China Manufacturing PMI Slows To 50.4 In April - NBS

(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in China continued to expand in April, albeit at a slower pace, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 50.4.

That exceeded expectations for a score of 50.3 but was still down from 50.8 in March, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

The NBS also said that its non-manufacturing PMI posted a score of 51.2 - missing forecasts for a score of 52.2 and down from 53.0 in the previous month.

The composite PMI came in with a score of 51.7, down from 52.7.

