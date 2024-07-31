China Manufacturing PMI Weakens In July - NBS

(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in China continued to contract in July, and at a slightly faster rate, the latest survey from the National Bureau of Statistics revealed on Wednesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 49.4.

That was in line with expectations and down slightly from 49.5 in June; it also moved further beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

The survey also showed that the non-manufacturing PMI came in at 50.2 - again matching forecasts and easing from 50.5 - but still expanding.

The composite PMI was also at 50.2, down from 50.5 a month earlier.