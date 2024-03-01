Britische Pfund - Chinesischer Renminbi Yuan - Kurs (GBP - CNY)
China Manufacturing Sector Accelerates In February - Caixin
(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in China continued to expand in February, and at a slightly faster rate, the latest survey from Caixin revealed on Friday with a manufacturing PMI score of 50.9.
That's up from 50.8 in January, and it moved further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.
Helping to nudge the headline index higher was a slightly quicker rise in manufacturing production across China during February. Though modest, the rate of output growth was the fastest seen since May 2023, with companies generally attributing this to a sustained improvement in market conditions and greater new order volumes.
The total amount of new work placed with Chinese goods producers also rose at a quicker pace in February, albeit one that remained marginal overall. The upturn was partly driven by a second successive monthly increase in new export business, albeit only slight, with firms citing an improvement in underlying global demand conditions.
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Freitag Aufschläge. Der deutsche Leitindex setzte seine Rekordserie fort. Vor dem Wochenende waren an den US-Börsen Gewinne auszumachen. Am letzten Handelstag der Woche ging es in Asien ebenfalls bergauf, auch in Tokio gab es neue Rekordstände.