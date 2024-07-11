China Trade Data Due On Friday

(RTTNews) - China will on Friday release June figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Imports are expected to add 2.8 percent on year, up from 1.8 percent in May. Exports are called higher by an annual 8.0 percent, up from 7.6 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $85.00 billion, up from $82.62 billion a month earlier.

Japan will see final May figures for industrial production; in the previous month, production was down 0.9 percent and capacity utilization rose 0.3 percent.

Malaysia will provide May numbers for industrial production, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 3.5 percent - slowing from 6.1 percent in April.

Singapore will release preliminary Q1 data for gross domestic product; in the three months prior, GDP was up 0.1 percent on quarter and 2.7 percent on year.

New Zealand will see June figures for electronic card retail sales; in May, sales were down 1.1 percent on month and 1.6 percent on year.