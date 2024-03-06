China Trade Data On Tap For Thursday

(RTTNews) - China will on Thursday release February figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Imports are expected to rise 2.0 percent on year after adding 0.2 percent in January. Exports are called higher by an annual 2.5 percent, up from 2.3 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $110.30 billion, up from $75.34 billion a month earlier.

Australia will provide January data for imports, exports, trade balance and home loans. In the previous month, imports were up 4.8 percent on month, exports rose 1.8 percent on month, the trade surplus was A$10.959 billion and home loans were down 5.6 percent on month.

Japan will release January numbers for average cash earnings, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 1.3 percent on year - up from 1.0 percent in December.

Taiwan will see February results for consumer prices; in January, inflation was up 0.21 percent on month and 1.79 percent on year.