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01.07.2026 14:45:06

Croatia Inflation Eases To 4-Month Low

(RTTNews) - Consumer price inflation in Croatia moderated further in June to the lowest level in four months, flash data from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index climbed 4.5 percent year-on-year in June, slower than the 5.2 percent rise in May. Moreover, this was the weakest inflation since February, when prices rose 3.8 percent.

The overall price growth in May was largely driven by a 13.2 percent growth in energy costs, slower than the 16.9 percent surge in May. Prices for food, beverages, and tobacco grew 1.8 percent, and services costs were 8.1 percent higher. Meanwhile, prices of non-food industrial goods, excluding energy, dropped 0.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices decreased 0.5 percent in June.

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