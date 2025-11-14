|
14.11.2025 15:08:29
Croatian Inflation Confirmed At 3.6%
(RTTNews) - Consumer price inflation in Croatia eased as initially estimated in October to the lowest level in five months, the latest data from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics revealed on Friday.
The consumer price index rose 3.6 percent year-on-year in October, slower than the 4.2 percent increase in September. That was in line with the flash data published earlier.
The annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages eased to 4.4 percent from 5.7 percent. Similarly, inflation based on housing and utilities slowed to 8.4 percent from 8.8 percent. Meanwhile, transport costs continued to decline by 1.1 percent.
On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.6 percent versus a 0.4 percent gain in September.
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX gehen tiefrot ins Wochende -- Wall Street schließt uneins -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierten zum Wochenschluss deutlich tiefer. Die Wall Street zeigte sich zum Wochenende mit unterschiedlicher Tendenz. An Asiens Börsen ging es am Freitag teils deutlich nach unten.