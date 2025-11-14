Croatian Inflation Confirmed At 3.6%

(RTTNews) - Consumer price inflation in Croatia eased as initially estimated in October to the lowest level in five months, the latest data from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics revealed on Friday.

The consumer price index rose 3.6 percent year-on-year in October, slower than the 4.2 percent increase in September. That was in line with the flash data published earlier.

The annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages eased to 4.4 percent from 5.7 percent. Similarly, inflation based on housing and utilities slowed to 8.4 percent from 8.8 percent. Meanwhile, transport costs continued to decline by 1.1 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.6 percent versus a 0.4 percent gain in September.