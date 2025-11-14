|
14.11.2025 19:21:42
Cyprus GDP Growth Stable At 3.6%
(RTTNews) - Cyprus' economy expanded at a steady pace in the third quarter, mainly driven by the services sector, preliminary data from the statistical office CYSTAT showed on Friday.
Gross domestic product grew a seasonally adjusted 3.6 percent year-on-year, the same as in the second quarter, the flash estimates revealed.
Latest growth was mainly due to the performance of sectors such as the trade and maintenance of automobiles, the information and communication industry, and the hotels and restaurants trade, the agency said.
GDP grew a seasonally adjusted 0.9 percent from the second quarter, when it increased 0.7 percent. The economy expanded 1.1 percent in the first three months of the year.
In the third quarter of 2024, GDP rose 4.1 percent year-on-year and 0.9 percent from the previous quarter.
