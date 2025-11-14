Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1329
 EUR
0,0008
0,07 %
EUR - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
>
14.11.2025 19:21:42

Cyprus GDP Growth Stable At 3.6%

(RTTNews) - Cyprus' economy expanded at a steady pace in the third quarter, mainly driven by the services sector, preliminary data from the statistical office CYSTAT showed on Friday.

Gross domestic product grew a seasonally adjusted 3.6 percent year-on-year, the same as in the second quarter, the flash estimates revealed.

Latest growth was mainly due to the performance of sectors such as the trade and maintenance of automobiles, the information and communication industry, and the hotels and restaurants trade, the agency said.

GDP grew a seasonally adjusted 0.9 percent from the second quarter, when it increased 0.7 percent. The economy expanded 1.1 percent in the first three months of the year.

In the third quarter of 2024, GDP rose 4.1 percent year-on-year and 0.9 percent from the previous quarter.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

19:13 KW 46: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
09.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 45: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
09.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 45
08.11.25 KW 45: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
08.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Hoffnung auf US-Zinssenkung schwindet: ATX und DAX gehen tiefrot ins Wochende -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierten zum Wochenschluss deutlich tiefer. Die Wall Street zeigt sich zum Wochenende mit unterschiedlicher Tendenz. An Asiens Börsen ging es am Freitag teils deutlich nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen