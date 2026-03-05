Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1499
 EUR
0,0002
0,02 %
EUR - GBP
05.03.2026 13:16:22

Cyprus Inflation Eases To 0.1%

(RTTNews) - Cyprus' consumer prices increased for the second straight month in February, though at a weaker rate, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index edged up 0.1 percent year-on-year in February, slower than the 0.5 percent increase in January.

The annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages eased to 2.4 percent from 3.0 percent. Clothing and footwear prices were 6.8 percent less expensive compared to last year. Data showed that deflation on transportation accelerated to 3.7 percent from 2.5 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices decreased 0.1 percent in February.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Krieg in Nahost: ATX und DAX schließen deutlich schwächer -- Wall Street letztlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt fielen am Donnerstag tief ins Minus. An der Wall Street dominierten die Bären. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich mit positiven Vorzeichen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

