Euro - Tschechische Krone

24,3420
 CZK
0,0097
0,04 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
06.11.2025 21:26:47

Czech Central Bank Holds Rate Steady Again

(RTTNews) - The Czech National Bank left its key interest rate unchanged for a fourth rate-setting session in a row, citing the lingering inflationary pressures, and stressed on the need for a tight policy stance.

The seven-member Monetary Board, led by Governor Ales Michl, unanimously decided to hold the two-week repo rate steady at 3.5 percent on Thursday, in line with expectations. The previous change in the rate was a 25-basis points reduction in May.

"The ongoing inflation pressures from the domestic economy currently preclude a further decrease in interest rates," the CNB said. "Given the current and expected developments, relatively tight monetary policy is still needed."

The central bank projected inflation to remain slightly above 2 percent until the end of next year, and core inflation to remain elevated in the quarters ahead.

Rising credit growth and wages, a tight labor market, strengthening household demand, high services inflation and increasing property prices pose risks to the inflation outlook, the bank said. Meanwhile, a stronger koruna exchange rate could have an anti-inflationary effect, the bank added.

The CNB's Monetary Department projected inflation to average 2.5 percent this year and slow to an eight-year low of 2.2 percent next year.

The Czech GDP was forecast to grow by 2.3 percent this year, and faster paces of 2.4 percent and 2.8 percent in the subsequent two years.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.11.25 Oktober 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
02.11.25 KW 44: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Oktober 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
01.11.25 Oktober 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
01.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Bilanzsaison auf Hochtouren: ATX und DAX schließen mit Verlusten -- Wall Street gab ab -- Asiens Märkte zogen letztlich kräftig an
Am Donnerstag zeigten sich der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt mit roten Vorzeichen. An der Wall Street waren Verluste zu sehen. Unterdessen ging es an den Aktienmärkten in Fernost klar nach oben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen